Unite These Fuckers

|Drudge Report
IRMA TRACK SHIFTS WEST; PALM BEACH NEARLY OUT OF CONE...
Navy Orders Aircraft Carrier Ready...
Miami homeless taken off streets -- against their will!
South Beach Turns Ghost Town...
One of largest mass exoduses in nation's history...
Millions Expected To Lose Power...
AP: Nature 'has just gone nuts'...
|The New York Times
Hurricane Irma Barrels Toward U.S., Threatening to Engulf...
Apocalyptic Thoughts Amid Nature’s Chaos? You Could Be...
A Free Food Forest in the Bronx
‘I Smell Cash’: How the A.T.F. Spent Millions Unchecked
In Houston After the Storm, a City Split in Two
Hurricane Irma: What’s Happened and What’s Next
How to Help the Victims of Hurricane Irma
|Hot Air
Conservative groups ask media to stop relying on SPLC...
Luis Gutierrez: We’ll shut down the government in...
Bad science plays a role in campus administrators’...
Eric Bolling out at Fox News amid sexual harassment...
Steve Bannon: McConnell and Ryan are trying to...
Sen. Chris Murphy has a ‘stealthy’ plan to get to...
Berkeley offering counseling to students traumatized by …...
|Daily Kos
Open thread for night owls: Florida now more vulnerable...
Trump finds way to attack Obamacare and transgender people
Democrats call for investigations and seek to protect...
Betsy DeVos announces Department of Education is weakening...
'We are unafraid. We are here to stay. We will never stop...
Trump disillusioned with Congress, 'regrets' making...
We may have found a motive for Republicans to finally...
|Breitbart
Report: Robert Mueller Likely Wants to Interview Six White...
Gov Rick Scott Urges Residents to Prepare as Hurricane Irma...
The Nuclear Option: Trump’s Rebuke of Washington GOP...
Maher: ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ That Climate Change...
Jeff Sessions’ DoJ Will Not Investigate IRS Suppression...
After Sexual Abuse Allegations, Fox News Releases Eric...
Facebook To Launch Tinder Style Meetup Feature
|Politico
Judge dismisses Palin defamation lawsuit against New York...
Bolton writes in op-ed he can't get in to see Trump anymore
Trump’s most popular Cabinet secretary is Obama holdover
White House 'antifa' petition written by pro-Trump troll
Rabbis ditch High Holy Days call with Trump
Match site launches for progressive lawyers and non-profits
GOP base asks, 'What Russia scandal?'
|The Daily Caller
Game Journalists Defend Being Bad At Games
The Massive Hypocrisy In Catholic Shaming Bannon
The Smoke Room’s Model Of The Week: Cassie Amato
FEMA Rushes To Counter Fake News About Hurricane Irma
University Of California President Sues Over DACA Rollback
BREAKING: Judge Blocks The NFL’s Suspension Of Ezekiel...
Merkel Suffers Second Tomato Attack In Three Days
|Daily Beast
The Sexual Coercion Epidemic in Porn
XXXTentacion, Kodak Black, and How Hip-Hop Rewards Rappers...
Did Meghan Markle’s ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover Herald the...
Marines and Special Forces Declare War on Hurricane Irma
The Many Layers of Stakes in the Robert Menendez Trial
Hurricane Irma Smashes Into the American Dream
What’s Going to Happen When the Trumpists Realize the...
|Free Republic
Hundreds of EPA Workers Leave in Recent Days
Richard Branson Emerges From Bunker After Irma...
Trump Team Prepping Aggressive Options for North Korea
Using Social Media Without Internet After Hurricane Irma
NBC 6, Telemundo 51 Calls For South Florida to "Adopt...
Friends Awaiting Word from Missing Lobster Fishermen
Is the Rapture a Christian Guarantee?
|Slate
The Peripatetic Headquarters Edition
Airports, Ashbery, Aung San Suu Kyi, and the ACLU
The Equifax Hack Conundrum
The Angle: Bizarre Trump Triangle Edition
The Info Wars to Come
Patricia Williams Isn’t Joking
Cake Wreck
|The Right Scoop
Mark Levin says Trump ‘SOLD US OUT!!’
‘They need illegal aliens to FILL the CHURCHES!’ –...
Newt Gingrich thinks Trump’s deal with Pelosi and Schumer...
WATCH Kid Rock’s INSANE political speech from his Grand...
BREAKING: Judge BLOCKS 6-game suspension, Ezekiel Elliott...
Trump DOJ won’t reconsider prosecuting Lois Lerner,...
BREAKING!! BOLLING FIRED FROM FOX!! Update: Show CANCELLED!
|CNN
Hurricane Irma strengthens, tears through Cuba on its way...
Strongest quake to hit Mexico in a century kills dozens
Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson to meet in US Open final
Protests across Asia over Myanmar's treatment of Rohingya
Trump's newest allies are in for lesson on how he makes...
Credit data breach: 143 million people at risk
Can Merkel fix Europe?
|Fox News
New York's Cardinal Dolan rips Bannon's 'insulting' remarks...
Hurricane Irma: Massive effort to ship fuel into Florida,...
Trump signs $15 billion Harvey relief, debt ceiling package
Mueller looking to interview Spicer, Priebus and others as...
Trump is dismantling Obama’s executive action legacy
Trump admin considering demanding Israel give back key US...
Trump DOJ: No plans to charge Lois Lerner in IRS scandal
|Huffington Post
When School Starts And Your Sub Teacher Is Barack Obama
Equifax Is Trying To Make Money Off Its Massive Security...
Key Obamacare Architect Who Shunned Single Payer Now Backs...
Rush Limbaugh Says Hurricane Irma Is Conspiracy, Evacuates...
Obama Official Who Created DACA Sues Trump To Protect It
Steve Bannon: Chris Christie's Lack Of Loyalty Cost Him...
Head Of Trump 'Election Integrity' Probe Pens Wildly...
|The Wall Street Journal
Hurricanes Irma and Jose Rumble Through the Caribbean
Huge Earthquake Strikes Mexico, at Least 58 Killed
Israel Plans to Indict Netanyahu's Wife
U.S. Indictment of Turkish Ex-Minister Raises Political Heat
Struggling Venezuela Asks Russia to Restructure Its Debt
In Colombia, Pope Francis Calls for Reconciliation
Brazilians Can Now See Their Real Life Graft Scandal---at...
|The Washinton Post
Mueller gives White House names of 6 aides he expects to...
Virginia scraps touch-screen voting machines as election...
In deal with Trump, Democrats see opportunity — and peril
Max Baucus, once a foe of single-payer health care,...
Trump tortured Spicer and Priebus. Now they get to tell...
Betsy DeVos and the Trump administration are addressing...
Four Texas Republicans just voted against Harvey disaster...
|BBC
Hurricane Irma: Cuba hit with strong winds and heavy rain
Irma v Andrew: Why this hurricane could be worse for Florida
Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises as rescue effort begins
Beware of social media during terror events, NHS guidelines...
US country music singers Don Williams and Troy Gentry die
Restaurants and takeaways must display hygiene scores, LGA...
Call for clarity over Student Loans Company problems
|The Economist
The Department of Justice backs a baker who refused to make...
Cutting taxes on profits earned abroad would be a pointless...
The Republican Party in California continues its long, slow...
The judicial philosophy of Richard Posner
Alaska’s remote villages have a trashy problem
Arguments over free speech on campus are not left v right
The New America Foundation falls into a familiar trap
|The New Yorker
The Risk of Nuclear War with North Korea
Betsy DeVos, Title IX, and the “Both Sides” Approach to...
Why Did Tennessee’s Republican Attorney General Have a...
Charlie Dent’s Warning for Donald Trump
Donald Trump Takes Another Swipe at Republicans
Weathering a Hurricane in Prison
The Pope’s Shrink and Catholicism’s Uneasy Relationship...
|Associated Press
After raking Caribbean, Irma gains strength, targets Florida
Deadly quake, Hurricane Katia a one-two punch for Mexico
Syrian army in race with US-armed fighters for eastern Syria
Magnitude of Irma drives massive evacuation from Florida
AP Exclusive: Flooding threatens toxic sites as Irma nears
Pope embraces Colombian victims, ex-fighters in peace bid
Giant portrait of toddler peers over US-Mexico border wall
|Reuters
Hurricane Irma strengthens, tears into Cuba's northern coast
Republicans see tax reform complicated by Trump deal with...
Jamie Dimon ventures beyond Wall Street to have a say in...
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens in the...
U.S. calls for U.N. Security Council vote on North Korea on...
Congress approves Trump's aid and debt deal with Democrats
Martin Shkreli seeks to overturn part of his conviction
|NPR
Coastal Vietnamese Community Leans On Faith, And Each...
For Teens Knee-Deep In Negativity, Reframing Thoughts Can...
As Hurricane Irma Nears, Gasoline Is In Short Supply For...
As Boy Peers Curiously Over Border Wall, His Artist Asks:...
Dental Schools Add An Urgent Lesson: Think Twice About...
What Goes Into Hurricane Forecasting? Satellites,...
As Irma Approaches Florida, Stay Ahead Of Hurricane Scams
|Your Idiot President OR The one who tells it like it is
Charlie Dent's Warning for Donald Trump
Donald Trump Takes Another Swipe at Republicans
Donald Trump's Artless Words
Who Is Felix Sater, and Why Is Donald Trump So Afraid of...
These Are President Donald Trump's Only Options for North...
Is Donald Trump Profiting Off Natural Disasters Like...
Donald Trump struggles to show empathy. So what? - Chicago...
|Their Supreme Leader OR Fatty Kim the Third
Why Kim Jong-Un wouldn't be irrational to use a nuclear...
In the court of Kim Jong-un: a ruthless, bellicose despot,...
Kim Jong Un is painted as a mysterious, menacing 'Warhead'...
Open letter to Kim Jong Un from Koos Kombuis
Kim Jong-un and the Art of Tyranny
To Stop Kim Jong-Un, China Needs A Big Prize: The South...
Dennis Rodman just offered tips on how Donald Trump can...